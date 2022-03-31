Watch

Selena Gomez Reveals She’s ‘Single’ While Mocking Guys Trying To Hit On Her In TikTok Video

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star showed off her new bangs while she poked fun at her relationship status.

Selena Gomez proved she can laugh at herself, even when it comes to her love life! The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday (March 31) to share a hilarious clip (below) poking fun at her relationship status by lip synching the words to King Nas‘ viral audio, which features a woman blowing off the compliments given to her by a potential suitor. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

@selenagomez

Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word. 😭🤣

♬ original sound – KING NAS

Although Selena hasn’t been linked to anyone for a few years, speculation arose that she was dating her “Only Murders” co-star and on-screen love interest Aaron Dominguez when pics of them packing on the PDA surfaced last year. However, the sultry snaps were taken when the pair were simply rehearsing for the Hulu murder mystery! All the attention caused Selena to reflect on how her fame might actually affect her dating life.

“We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’” she told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

Selena Gomez Then & Now: See How The Disney Darling Has Grown Up Over The Years

There was also a fan theory last year that Selena was romantically involved with Chris Evans after the Marvel actor started following the actress on Instagram. Social media was thrown in a frenzy when it was reported the pair were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles and then leaving the same restaurant all in a very short span of time. Without any further proof, the theory appears to have gone to the wayside.

The theory had some stake in reality, though, as Selena’s dating history has included some A-list talent. She was linked with The Weeknd for almost a year before splitting in 2017. She also dated Justin Bieber on and off for almost a decade starting way back in 2010.