Selena Gomez Debuts New Bangs In Hair Makeover Selfie: See Photo

Selena Gomez got some new whimsical bangs after she just revealed to the world that she is single.

Selena Gomez has a super cute new hairdo! The 29-year-old actress and singer is pulling off some pixie vibes as she showed off her new bangs. Her wispy bangs met at her forehead just above her eyebrows. It also seems like she trimmed her bob, which was sexily tousled for the snap. Along with the new hairstyle, she rocked a black satin top and purple nail polish. Take a look at her new look below.

“New hair who dis?” She simply captioned the post. Before getting some cute bangs, the Only Murders In This Building actress had rocked an edgy bob cut. And when her hair wasn’t down, it was tightly pulled back so these bangs are definitely a new look for her. Even when she first cut her hair short, it was a big change because the “Love You Like A Love Song” singer had always traditionally rocked long flowing hair. This bob look below is what she looked like just before getting bangs.

This fresh cut comes after Selena announced to the world that she’s single. She took to TikTok to upload a video of her lip-synching to King Nas’ viral audio. In the clip, a man tries catcalling a woman but the woman keeps shutting down his attempts. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she joked in the caption. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The last rumors surrounding Selena’s love life surfaced when she was filming for the Only Murders Hulu series. Leaked pics caused fans to believe she was dating her on-screen love interest Aaron Dominguez, but the pics were just from filming. “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’” she told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

As far as her public romances go, pop culture enthusiasts won’t be quick to forget her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber, who’s now married to Hailey Baldwin. Since then, she also dated The Weeknd for a little under a year. For now, Selena is enjoying the single life.