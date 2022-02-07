Selena Gomez Rocks Fresh Bob Haircut As Chris Martin Chases Her In New Music Video For ‘Let Somebody Go’

The ‘Let Somebody Go’ music video shows Selena Gomez and Coldplay’s Chris Martin sacrificing their love for one another while dramatically floating mid-air.

The music video to Selena Gomez and Coldplay‘s song “Let Somebody Go” came out on Monday (Feb. 7), and it did not disappoint. The video, which is 4 minutes long and entirely in black and white, features Selena, 29, being affectionally chased by Chris Martin, 44, as the world distorts around them. The pair embrace while floating mid-air, but as they continue to belt out the lyrics to the breakup ballad, they let go of one another and individually fall from the sky.

The two stars sing, “All the storms we weathered/ everything that we went through / Now without you, what on earth am I to do?” They then dive into the chorus, which takes place when they float apart. “When you love somebody / then it hurts like so / to let somebody go / it hurts like so to let somebody go.”

Selena rocks a fresh bob haircut in the video, while dressed in a stylish black coat, gray turtle neck, and black pants. Chris, meanwhile, wears a light black jacket, plain shirt, and dark pants throughout the dramatic story. Both stars are madly in love (in the music video, that is), and as the breakup lyrics say, there’s clear pain for both of them to make the tough decision to let each other go.

Selena and Chris both shared the music video on social media. The Only Murders in the Building star even posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair from filming. “Let Somebody Go Video is out now!!” Selena wrote. Chris had shared numerous short clips from the music video before release day on Instagram. He even performed the song solo on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

“Let Somebody Go” is from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music Of the Spheres. The album came out in Oct. 2021 and also features the song “My Universe” with BTS. Chris previously said he and his band members “abandoned any form of rules” when creating this new album. “If something feels cool, we’ll do it,” he told USA Today. “We wanted a colorful, vibrant (feel to the album.”

Selena, meanwhile, has a rumored new album that’s supposedly coming out soon. While promoting her new Hulu show last year, Selena said she was “starting to work” on a follow-up to 2020’s Rare. “I’m really excited and have so much to say,” she said, per iHeartRadio. “I’m very lucky … because I love doing what I do and I wouldn’t be able to do it if it weren’t for amazing people … and those who are fans. So I’m very happy to be a part of all of the things I can do.”