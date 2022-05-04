Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single As She 5th Wheels Her Friends’ Date Night On TikTok

Selena Gomez doesn’t mind being single! The 29-year-old singer made a hilarious TikTok, where she joked about being single on Tuesday, May 3. Selena took a close-up of herself talking about being on her own while saying that she was completely okay not being with anyone. “No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing. It’s fine,” she said in the video.

After the reassurance that she was “totally fine” being single, Selena turned the camera over to her friends who were all acting couple-y and cuddling on the couch. They looked at her and laughed, as Selena turned the camera back towards herself and just had a blank expression on her face. Even as she was fifth-wheeling, the Only Murders in the Building actress showed that the jokes about being single were all in good fun.

This isn’t the first time that the Rare singer has joked about being single on TikTok. Selena lip-synced along with one of Leslie Mann’s funny lines from The Other Woman, poking fun at the fact that she’s approaching her 30s while single. “I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone,” Leslie said in the audio. “And now it’s like a shallow puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross and I don’t want to do that.”

Other than the clips joking about being single, Selena clearly has a lot of fun on TikTok, especially when she’s making silly videos with her friends. In an April clip, she lip-synced to an audio of a woman joking about her BFF not wanting to drink with her one night, while her pal also mouthed along to the silly audio. In another clip, she teamed up with her friend Camila Cabello to re-enact a few quotes from Dance Moms, as the two popstars sipped martinis and laughed. While she’s single, she clearly has a good company of friends around her!