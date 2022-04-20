Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello Sip Martinis While Bonding On Girls’ Night: Watch

Selena Gomez, 29, recruited a famous friend for her latest TikTok. The “Same Old Love” hitmaker enjoyed a girls’ night in with Camila Cabello, 25, and gave her fans a glimpse at the fun they had in an April 19 video. Selena and Camila both sipped on martinis and sat in chairs while mouthing quotes from Dance Moms. “And then there were two,” Camila mouths the first line from an iconic scene between stars Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland. Selena adds, “Nobody likes us. The two bitches are left.” The superstar singers then proceed to crack up, all the while holding their fancy martinis in their hands.

Selena, who sat closer to the camera, looked gorgeous in a chic black top. She let her brunette hair down to show off a pair of stunning gold earrings. Camila, who sat in a high chair behind Selena, rocked a more casual outfit that included a black crop top and blue sweatpants. She kept her dark brunette hair done up in a messy bun.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the clip to her TikTok page that has over 38 million followers. Selena captioned the clip, “@camilacabello stream familia lol.” Familia is Camila’s new studio album (third total) that came out on April 8.

This isn’t the first instance that Selena has shown support for Camila’s music. In an April 11 TikTok, Selena danced to Camila and Ed Sheeran‘s collaborative hit “Bam Bam.” The song, which is partly about Camila’s split from Shawn Mendes, got Selena up on her feet dancing in a white dress. “Love my girl Camila,” she captioned the video.

Selena has been posting some epic content on TikTok. From confirming her relationship status, to defending herself against body shamers, her videos truly are can’t-miss content.