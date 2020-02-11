Niall Horan Responds To Petition From Fans Begging Him To Date Selena Gomez

After fans started a petition to get Niall Horan and Selena Gomez together, the 1D singer is setting the record straight about whether or not there’s any chance of that happening!

Niall Horan is shooting down rumors that he and Selena Gomez are an item, again. The “No Judgement” singer, 26, got straight to the point when asked about the enduring romance rumors on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show (listen below). “Here we go again,” Niall said, when asked by host Kyle Sandilands if he and Selena were dating. The interview came shortly after a petition from fans circulated, calling for Niall and the “Fetish” singer, 27, to get together. “This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years,” Niall said. “Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates.” The “Siall” relationship rumors began in 2015, when Niall and Selena were spotted cozying up at Jenna Dewan‘s birthday party.

“I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ‘Oh they’re together,'” Niall recalled. “There was also about 15 other people in there for a barbecue. It’s just typical absolute useless nonsense.” Niall is referring to a photo that circulated in October 2019, showing Selena arriving to his home in Los Angeles with groceries in hand. Shippers were in a frenzy, speculating that it could be a date night between the two celebrities, who have been friends for years. That same month, Niall gave Selena a sweet shoutout on Instagram, posing in front of a large Selena ad. He captioned the pic, “Hello there Sel.”

In an interview on The Social, conducted shortly after his Instagram post, Niall talked about his first impression of Selena: “First time I seen was, she was on Barney,” Niall said. “She looked cute and she’s an absolute sweetheart, too. And she’s a really good friend right now.” In December 2019, he confirmed that he was single, but that hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to ship the two.

They begged Niall and Selena to “get married” after he sweetly praised her new music. He loved her single, “Lose You To Love Me”, as well as her recent album, Rare… and they wanted them to love each other, too!