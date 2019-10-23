See Comment
Niall Horan Sends Love To Selena Gomez On Release Of New Song After Fans Urge Them To Date

Niall Horan has Selenators swooning after he left his pal Selena Gomez a super sweet message about her smash hit song, ‘Lose You To Love Me’. Three heart emojis? SO cute!

Selena Gomez is feeling the love from her fans and famous friends after dropping “Lose You To Love Me” — including Niall Horan. Niall, 26, sweetly left three heart emojis on Selena’s October 23 Instagram post promoting her song, and you bet the Nelena shippers noticed. Fans have been begging the two singers to date after they started hanging out together again recently, and this is totally adding fuel to the fire. After all, the Irish hottie did just call his friend an “absolute sweetheart.” As if the comments on Selena’s Instagram post weren’t overflowing already, Niall’s simple use of emojis took it over the edge. “NIALL IN SELENA’S COMMENTS I LOVE MY CHILDREN SO MUCH 😭❤️.

The Selenators are ready to go down with this ship, y’all. A romance between Selena and Niall is purely speculative right now, but their shippers have waited for their friendship to turn into something more for years. Romance rumors between the singers began in 2015, when they were reportedly spotted locking lips at Jenna Dewan‘s 35th birthday party. The longtime friends have vehemently denied the rumors for the past four years. While Niall did call her “cute” and “an absolute sweetheart, too” on The Social, we was technically referring to the first time he saw her — when she was a little kid on Barney.

They’ve definitely seen each other lately, though, and she was looking pretty cute then, too! The two were spotted hanging out with friends on October 3 as they celebrated the release of Niall’s new song, “Nice to Meet Ya.” She promoted his killer song in her Instagram story, too. A few days later, Niall’s Instagram followers were intrigued when they saw his Instagram story, in which he posed in front of a giant Selena ad. He captioned the pic “Hello there Sel.”

Selena and Niall’s reunion came shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, renewed his vows with Hailey Baldwin. Fans think that the breakup ballad is definitely about Justin, considering the “two months” line. Maybe Niall has the tea!