‘Twilight’ Stars Then & Now: See Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, & The Cast’s Transformations

It’s been over 10 years since fans hit the theaters to see the film adaptation of ‘Twilight.’ Now, with a new book from Stephenie Meyer on the way, we’re looking back at the film series’ original cast and where they are now!

On November 21, 2008, fans of Stephenie Meyer‘s young adult fantasy novel Twilight flocked to theaters to see the film adaptation of the same name. For years, audiences followed Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and the cast of characters as the divide between vampires, werewolves, and humans grew more narrow. The films also introduced fans to the stars who brought the characters to life! Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and more would go on to become household names by the end of the film series in 2012, with Breaking Dawn: Part II. But there’s more story to come. On May 4, Stephenie Meyer announced yet another chapter in the Twilight saga. Midnight Sun will follow a new collection of stories from the Twilight world from a different point of view. Until the book’s release, let’s reminisce about the original and see where the stars of the film are today!

Upon Twilight‘s release, actor Taylor Lautner was catapulted into the spotlight as one of the hot young talents to come out of the film. As fans will recall, the actor played Jacob Black, a friend of Bella’s and part werewolf. During his time in all five Twilight Saga films, Lautner also starred in movies like Valentine’s Day (2010) and Abduction (2011). After the film series came to a dramatic conclusion, Lautner starred in a few films. His biggest role since Twilight came in 2016 as Dr. Cassidy Cascade on the Ryan Murphy-created series Scream Queens. The actor also appeared in the TV series Cuckoo and hasn’t done much screen acting since that time. He does, however, still keep in touch with his Twilight fam!

It’s no secret that Twilight completely changed Kristen Stewart’s entire world. Already a successful young actress, Kristen was thrust into the limelight with the Twilight films, where she played Bella Swan. Since her time as the lovelorn character, the actress has harnessed her talents and shown her growth in some of the independent film world’s best-known projects. In 2014, Stewart starred alongside Oscar winner Juliette Binoche for the film Clouds of Sils Maria. For her work, Kristen became the first American actress to receive a nomination for the prestigious César Award for Best Supporting Actress. She became the first actor to win the coveted honor since Adrien Brody. Kristen has really balanced big budget films with smaller ones, starring in movies like Charlie’s Angels, Seberg, and Personal Shopper in the last four years! As for her personal life, after her romance with co-star Robert Pattinson, Stewart kept her private life fairly quiet save for a few sitings. She’s currently in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer and shared with Howard Stern that she “can’t f—ing wait” to propose to Dylan when the time is right!

Stewart’s ex, Pattinson, has found just as much success as his co-star and former flame. Pattinson has, himself, found a lot of incredible projects within the independent film community, too. His most successful role post-Twilight came with the 2017 film Good Time directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. The film was heralded as one of the best of the year by critics and Pattinson went on to earn even more challenging roles. Between 2018 and 2019, the actor starred in critical hits like High Life, Damsel, and The Lighthouse. As for future projects, the actor formerly known as Edward Cullen is putting on the bat suit for the upcoming film The Batman.

But there are still more stars from the Twilight films to check-in on. To see more photos of the stars then and now, check out the gallery above!