Robert Pattinson Then & Now: See His Transformation From ‘Twilight’ Heartthrob To ‘Batman’ Hunk

Robert Pattinson has been a huge star ever since he took on the role of Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ movies. Over the years, Rob has evolved into one of the most in-demand actors. His transformation is incredible.

Robert Pattinson, 34, has become a household name ever since he stepped into the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. However, Twilight wasn’t his first major studio film. Harry Potter fans knew Rob was a star in the making when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire in 2005. Cedric died at the hands of Voldemort, but Rob’s performance left a lasting impression on our hearts.

Rob went on to star as the charming Edward Cullen in the first Twilight movie, which was released in 2008. That’s when everything changed. The movie became a worldwide phenomenon and catapulted Robert and co-star Kristen Stewart, 30, who played Bella Swan, to superstardom. Rob and Kristen started dating before The Twilight Saga: New Moon was released in Nov. 2019, which only made fans more fascinated with them. They eventually broke up in 2013.

The actor would star in all 5 Twilight films as Edward Cullen. As the Twilight era came to an end Robert began exploring more independent roles. He played characters who were the complete opposite of Edward, like a manipulative billionaire in Cosmopolis and a bank robber in Good Time.

He also played an unsettling lighthouse keeper in the 2019 critically-acclaimed film The Lighthouse and The Dauphin, a deranged French prince, in the 2019 Netflix film The King. His latest role is the dark and mysterious Preston Teagardin in the 2020 film The Devil All The Time. Through these roles, Robert has solidified himself as more than just a leading man in blockbuster movies. He’s an exceptional talent.

In the last few years, Rob has started to move back into blockbuster movies. He stole the show as the memorable Neil in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 spy film Tenet alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. In arguably his biggest role since Twilight, Rob is playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2021 film The Batman.

Robert joins a long line of incredible actors who’ve played The Dark Knight in previous films. If there was ever any doubt that Rob could play the Caped Crusader, that doubt evaporated when the first trailer was released in Aug. 2020. Rob has stepped seamlessly into the iconic role. It’s a role he was born to play. Because he’s Rob, he’ll definitely make this adaptation of Batman unlike any you’ve seen before. The Batman is set to hit theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.