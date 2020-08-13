‘The Devil All The Time’ Trailer: Tom Holland Faces Off Against Robert Pattinson

One of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year is ‘The Devil All The Time.’ In the first trailer, Tom Holland goes head-to-head with Robert Pattinson, who plays an enigmatic preacher.

Tom Holland is embracing the complete opposite of Spider-Man in his latest project. In the opening moments of The Devil All The Time trailer, Tom’s character, Arvin Russell is given his father’s gun for his birthday. “This is the best present I ever got, thank you,” he says. In the small town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, there is evil afoot and Arvin wants to expose it.

Arvin immediately senses that something isn’t right about Robert Pattinson’s preacher Preston Teagardin. The people flock to him, but Arvin knows Preston’s intentions aren’t pure. Preston has demons. Big ones. “That ain’t no preacher. He’s as bad as they got on the damn radio,” Arvin says in the trailer.

At one point, Arvin goes to confront Preston. “Excuse me, preacher. You got time for a sinner?” Arvin asks Preston in his church. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse, Arvin points a gun at Preston. A Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson face-off? Yes, please.

The movie also stars Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell, Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson, Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson, Sebastian Stan as Lee Bodecker, Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell, Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty, and Mia Wasikowska as Helen Hatton.

The synopsis for the film reads: “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher, twisted couple, and crooked sheriff — converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.” The Devil All The Time is the film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name. The film will start streaming on Netflix on Sept. 16.