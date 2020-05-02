Selena Gomez Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Makeup-Free Selfie: ‘Today I’m Choosing Happiness’

What a cutie! Selena Gomez went makeup-free as she shared a message with fans at the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. She told them that she’s ‘choosing happiness.’

While Selena Gomez remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus, she’s making sure to keep a positive attitude by leaving herself uplifting post-it notes on her mirror. Her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty posted an Instagram photo of their boss on May 1, nearly makeup free while taking a selfie. Selena is looking down at her phone and smiling in the pic, looking so gorgeous with her hair pulled back and wearing a casual black crew-neck sweater. It’s the message in the mirror that has her appearing so content. On a post-it with her cosmetic brand’s name at the top, it reads “I am in charge of how I feel today. I am choosing happiness.”

In the caption her brand posted, “Choose happiness. Every month is Mental Health Awareness Month – we’ll be sharing more resources, community stories and ways we stay positive all month long. Enjoy your weekend, log off and do something that makes you feel good. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #rarereminder.” May 1 marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, and Selena has long been an advocate of taking care of one’s mental health, as well as erasing the stigma around it.

Selena, 27, has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression. She made a new revelation to Miley Cyrus, 27, on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Apr. 3 Instagram Live show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley that she’s bipolar. “Recently, I went to one of the best hospitals in the world — or definitely in America — McLean [Hospital, in Massachusetts], and I discussed that after going through years of a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Selena told Miley. “And so, when I know more information it actually helps me; it doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that…I’m from Texas, where it’s not known to talk about your mental health. You’ve got to seem cool.”

Selena’s first connection to McLean was in Sept. 2019, when the Boston-area psychiatric hospital gave her an award at their annual dinner for her efforts to raise awareness about mental health. Selena posed with her award in a photo that she posted to her Instagram account and wrote next to it, “So humbled to have been part of the incredible McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner and was honored to be able to share a bit of my story. Thank you Dr. Rauch for inviting me and spending time speaking with me about mental health. And thank you to all the amazing staff at McLean. And a huge thank you to (film director) David O. Russell for connecting me with these amazing humans. These are the moments where I am so grateful for the platform God has given me.” It turns out the connection was a tight one, as Selena returned and was able to work with McLean’s doctors to realize that she was dealing with bipolar disorder.