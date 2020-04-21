Chris Brown’s Mom Proves Royalty Is His Twin With Epic Throwback Pic: She ‘Stole Your Face’

Chris Brown’s mom couldn’t get over how much he looks like his five-year-old daughter, Royalty, in an unearthed throwback pic. That smile in his school photo is all Ro!

Everyone knows that Royalty Brown is dad Chris Brown‘s total mini-me, but after seeing a childhood photo of the singer, the resemblance between the two is absolutely undeniable. Chris’ mom, Joyce Hawkins, shared an adorable school photo showing her son, now 30, as a young teenager. In the photo, Chris is wearing a striped polo shirt, a silver chain around his neck, and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. He has a stuffed cat perched on his shoulder, for some reason. But that smirk he’s giving the camera? That’s all Royalty. And the five-year-old’s grandmother couldn’t agree more. She captioned her photo, “OK!!!! ROYALTY STOLE YOUR WHOLE FACE!!! THATS NOT ALL, SHE AS WELL STOLE YOUR ENTIRE PERSONALITY!!! IM LIKE I KNOW THIS LITTLE PERSON FROM SOMEWHERE!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE YALL!!!”

You can see Joyce’s photo of Chris below! He’s all Royalty, right? As many commenters pointed out, Joyce’s granddaughter didn’t just “steal” his face; she snatched his talent, too! Royalty’s the Queen of TikTok right now after inheriting all her famous dad’s dance moves. Both Chris, and Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, have posted tons of gleeful videos of their daughter busting a move to the biggest challenges on the app. Royalty absolutely nailed Drake‘s “Toosie Slide” on April, much to Chris’ delight. She even sang along while hitting the moves. Drake loved it so much, he reposted it on Instagram. ““She’s so dope,” Chris captioned the video.

Joyce has tried to get in on the TikTok game, tooo… with mixed results. Chris couldn’t stop laughing as he posted a video showing his mom trying to keep up with her granddaughter during a TikTok session. “mom what are u doing??” Chris captioned the video, including a series of laughing emojis.

Chris’ Tk-month-old son, Aeko Brown, looks just like him, too. His baby boy has so much personality already, but it’s going to be awhile before we see if he picked up dad’s dance skills.