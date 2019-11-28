Royalty Brown, 5, Looks So Happy Posing For The Camera After Dad Chris Brown Welcomes Baby #2

Royalty Brown is the cutest! Chris Brown’s daughter smiled big and posed like a pro while rocking a snakeskin-printed outfit and pink fuzzy purse just after she became a big sister again.

Royalty Brown, 5, is quite the fashionista and she can already pose like a model! Royalty showed off her latest adorable outfit for an Instagram photo on Nov. 28. Royalty rocked a black and white snakeskin-printed sweatshirt and pants. She also carried a pink fuzzy purse that added a pop of color to her look. Royalty smiled wide for the camera and she let her natural curls down for the day.

Royalty has her very own Instagram page at just 5 years old so we get to see what she’s up to all the time. Apparently, Christmas came early for Royalty! She got a movie theater playset for her dolls and she looked so excited to play in a photo posted on her Instagram page. Her hair was pulled up in adorable pigtails.

Chris Brown’s daughter just became a big sister for the second time this year. Chris, 30, welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with Ammika Harris, 26, on Nov. 20. The singer is so excited for Royalty to bond with her baby brother. “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Our source also added that Chris is “really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be.”

Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, gave birth to a baby girl in June 2019. Nia kept her pregnancy a secret from pretty much everyone. Royalty is now a big sister to a baby brother and baby sister!