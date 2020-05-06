Chris Brown and his mini-me daughter Royalty proved that dance is in their genes when they busted a move in a new TikTok video.

Chris Brown showed off his moves with his adorable daughter Royalty, 5, as he rung in his 31st birthday in style. The singer took to video sharing app TikTok on May 5 to post a clip of the pair busting a move to “Satisfaction” by DJ Tokeo. The video, which appeared to be filmed in the family’s living room, showed the father-daughter duo facing off in a dance battle. Royalty rocked a graphic black tee, black shorts, and pink sneakers as she showed off her long, curly locks. Chris also dressed down for the video in a black tee, and shorts with a blue and orange stripe, which he paired with sneakers.

While Royalty tried her hand at the BlocBoy ‘shoot’ dance move, her dad leaped through the air! It’s clear that dance runs in the genes of the Brown family. Although Chris’ celebrity friends are still in self-isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown, he got plenty of birthday love on Instagram from pals including Justin Bieber, 26. The Biebs called Chris his “brother” and shared two amazing throwback photos from when he was about 14-years-old, meeting his then-idol Breezy. He included a more recent 2019 pic where Chris had his arms around the “Yummy” singer” in a joking headlock.

Justin wrote in the caption,” Happy birthday bro! Since I was young you’re music has inspired me! My first video to ever get a million views on YouTube was me singing your song ‘With You!’ You will always hold a special place in my heart! So grateful to be your friend and brother!” Justin’s 2008 home video of “With You” showed the baby-faced young talent singing from the comfort of his mom’s home sofa in Ontario, Canada. Today it has over 58 million views. A year later Justin would rocket to stardom in 2009 with his debut single “Baby.” Chris was thrilled with Justin’s post, writing in the comments, “I LOVE YOU TO DEATH LIL BROTHER,” along with five red heart emojis.

Chris himself was only about 19 in the throwback photos Justin shared. But their mere five-year age difference appeared far more stark back then. Chris looked like an adult already and the Biebs was just barely a teen, breaking onto the music scene with his now iconic side-swept hairstyle. In he throwback pics, Chris is seen giving Justin a power handshake and posed together as if they were meeting for the first time.