Savage X Fenty founder Rihanna sported the sexiest white lingerie, struck a fierce pose, and a gave a shout out to two incredible women in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8!

Recording artist, fashion designer, and all around multi-hyphenate talent Rihanna left her own mark on the International Women’s Day celebrations! The “Needed Me” singer, 32, sported the sexiest white lingerie for a new campaign advertisement posted to Savage X Fenty‘s official Instagram account on March 8. In the sultry and confident professional photo, RiRi rocked a white lace bra and matching panties with thigh-high stocking featuring lace embellishment. Rihanna also sported a number of necklaces layered around her collar bone and had her hair done up in curlers with streaks of pink throughout. But it wasn’t just Rihanna’s look that was truly eye-catching!

The post also included photos of singer Normani and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, the latest ambassador for the Savage X Fenty brand. The caption for the three gorgeous photos truly said it all when it came to celebrating these three exceptional women. “#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth,” the accompanying text began. “That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses! 💪⁣ #IWD2020”

Next, the caption broke down just why each woman was selected to promote the brand and be celebrated on International Women’s Day. First, of course, came Rihanna. “Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@badgalriri): Our Savage founder does the MOST!! She’s a brilliant artist, created three disruptive brands & founded an amazing global charity (@claralionelfdn). Need we say more?” The caption took the words right out of our mouths!

Normani and Sydney were also given their due. The caption detailed how Normani is “a chart-topping artist (and a sick-as-hell dancer), Normani has found Savage success. She’s won multiple awards & inspires girls & women all over the world. What CAN’T she do?? 🏆” We’re going to go out on a limb and say there’s nothing Normani cannot achieve! Finally, Sydney was celebrated for her pure talent, as she “slays in our favorite (and bingeworthy) shows. And you know she’s got more greatness comin’… 🎬” Like the Savage X Fenty brand team, we cannot wait to see where Sydney’s career goes next!

But it’s the woman who started it all, Rihanna, who has, built her platform around championing women and speaking on the importance of inclusivity since she came on the scene. At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Rihanna used her time during her President’s Award acceptance speech to parse out her thoughts regarding the need for each person to bring people together. “If there’s anything that I’ve learned is that we can only fix this world together,” she shared. “We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough. We can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in. The, ‘if it’s your problem, then it’s not mine; It’s a woman’s problem; It’s a black people problem; It’s a poor people problem’…It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me because my part is a very small part of the work that’s being done in this world and the work that has yet to be done.” ⁣