Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown ‘Never’ Lost Feelings For Rihanna: He’d ‘Drop’ Any Future GF To Be With Her Again

Chris Brown & Rihanna
Shutterstock
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Chris Brown publicly admitted he was still into his ex Rihanna in an Instagram post, and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he thinks they should still be together!

Chris Brown, 30, raised some eyebrows when he left a flirty comment on Rihanna‘s latest lingerie photo! “Chris will never lose the feelings he had for Rihanna, he knows now more than ever what he had and he always thinks what could have been,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When he sees her perform or when he sees sexy pictures he can only think that they should still be together.” Rihanna’s spicy image was promoting her latest Savage x Fenty collection, and showed the sexy singer posing in black lace panties, a bra and lace gloves on a dimply lit bed. Chris obviously liked what he saw, and commented “I wanna be the lamp 😏.” 

“If he could go back in time he would do anything to make it right. He is realistic in knowing that it will never happen again and that she has moved on but Chris still believes that Rihanna is his soulmate and he will forever hold a candle out for her,” the insider continued. Chris and Rihanna had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2008 after they had spent months hanging out as friends. The romance took a sharp turn at the 2009 Grammy Awards, however, when Chris infamously beat Rihanna after an argument. The former couple then reunited for the 2012 song “Birthday Cake” off her album Talk That Talk.

“Regardless of Chris and his romantic future he would drop it in a heartbeat to be with Rihanna again but again he isn’t holding his breath and if he can be flirty with her from time to time it is the next best thing,” the insider also spilled. The “No Guidance” singer has most recently been dating Ammika Harris, who was rumored to be pregnant — but she’s continued to post a slew of flat-tummy photos in recent weeks. Prior to Ammika, Chris was also linked to singer Indyamarie and Claws actress Karreuche Tran.

For her part, Rihanna has been in a serious relationship with Saudi billionaire and Toyota heir Hassan Jameel for the last two years. Riri was spotted on a dinner date with Hassan at MASON in Santa Monica, along with her mom and brother, just a few weeks ago.