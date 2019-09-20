Chris Brown Flirts With Rihanna On Instagram After She Posts Lingerie Pic — See Him Taking His Shot

Surprise! Chris Brown is still into Rihanna, and he’s not afraid to shout it out into her Instagram comments. Chris left some shameless, flirty remarks on one of her lingerie pics and he’s got eyebrows raising.

Chris Brown, once again, tried to shoot his shot with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna. The “No Guidance” singer, 30, flooded the comments on one of Rihanna’s Instagram pics, gushing about how sexy she looks. The pic, which you can see below, shows Rihanna modeling lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line, flaunting her amazing butt, and it basically short-circuited Chris’ brain. “I wanna be the lamp,” Chris commented, referring to the lamp lying next to Rihanna on the bed. He also commented with the blushing and sly emojis. Talk about having no shame.

Chris, who beat Rihanna within an inch of her life in 2009 and was convicted of felony assault, has lingering feelings (clearly). A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that he has regrets about “what could’ve been” with his ex-girlfriend, amidst news that she was happy and in love with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. They said that he’ll always have a “soft spot” for her. “Chris feels like he could have been in a position to be with her still, if he chose different ways to pursue that path when he was with her,” they explained. “He knows that he blew it with her years back, so he always thinks about what could have been.”

Rihanna isn’t the only woman Chris has hit up on Instagram recently. He liked multiple photos of model Diamond Brown, and left flirty comments on his “Easy (Remix)” collaborator, DaniLeigh‘s posts.

All of this comes in the midst of reports that Chris’ rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is pregnant with his child. Ammika has vehemently denied this, even posting pics of her flat stomach, but that hasn’t stopped fans from believing. Chris is already father to one daughter, Royalty Brown.