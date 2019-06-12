Chris Brown Has Regrets Over What He Could’ve Had With Rihanna: But, He’s Happy She’s In Love

Chris Brown has ‘mixed emotions’ about Rihanna’s latest admission that she’s in love with BF, Hassan Jameel, and wants a family with him! While CB is ‘happy’ for his ex, he can’t help but reflect on what he could’ve done differently in their past relationship.

Chris Brown, 30, has grown and learned so much since he dated Rihanna, 31, back in 2008. Now that she’s moved on with boyfriend, businessman Hassan Jameel, CB is thrilled that his ex has found love and happiness. But, that doesn’t erase the past they shared together. “When it comes down to Chris and his thoughts on Rihanna’s relationship with Hassan, he is really happy for her. He knows that he blew it with her years back, so he always thinks about what could have been,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has mixed emotions with it all, but he knows they have both moved on in their own ways,” the insider says, admitting that CB will always have a “soft spot” in his heart for his ex. “Chris feels like he could have been in a position to be with her still, if he chose different ways to pursue that path when he was with her. But, he also knows that that life is now long gone and over, and to harp on it is not wise.” Instead, CB will continue to “support” Rihanna in all aspects of her life.

It was just two days ago that an interview with Rihanna was published, where the Grammy-winner got extremely candid about her love life — something she’s usually very private about. RiRi admitted to Interview magazine, during a conversation with her Ocean’s 8 co-star, Sarah Paulson, that she’s in love with boyfriend Hassan, and eventually wants a family. Rihanna also admitted that she’s always wanted to be a mother.

As for CB’s thoughts about Rihanna’s latest comments? — “When he read about how she is doing great and how she wants children, he felt like he was somewhat reading the story he should have had with her,” the insider reveals. “Granted, many great things occurred after his relationship with Rihanna, mainly being the gift of [his daughter] Royalty. But after seeing the interview, he realizes everything he could have had and everything he lost.”

Nonetheless, CB’s main takeaway from reading Rihanna’s interview outweighs any regret he may have, because it also gave him more closure in life. “It made him realize that he accepts the fact that he will never have a romance with her ever again,” the source says. “He is happy to see her happy, and if he isn’t the one providing that to her, he still feels that is what she deserves. Chris is happy that she is in a place filled with love. He is not in a tailspin over everything, but it’s hard not to have mixed emotions.”

Chris and Rihanna have known each other since 2005, but didn’t admit to being in a relationship until 2008. The pair made headlines in 2009 when their romance came to an end after an argument between them turned violent. Right after, photos of a bruised and swollen Rihanna made their way around the internet. Since 2009, the two singers have interacted on and off and collaborated on two tracks in 2012 — “Nobody’s Business,” and “Birthday Cake [Remix]”. However, they never got back together. Rihanna and Hassan were first romantically linked in June 2017 when they were photographed kissing at a private villa in Spain.