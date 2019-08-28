Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach After Chris Brown Unfollows Her Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Ammika Harris sported the opposite of a baby bump while rocking a figure-hugging dress in a photo shared on Aug. 28. That’s just three days after a report claimed the model is expecting a baby boy with Chris Brown!

We’re hit with yet another plot twist in the continuing mystery of whether or not Ammika Harris, 26, is expecting a baby with Chris Brown, 30. Ammika’s tum was noticeably flat as she rocked Oh Polly’s mini peach dress that emphasized all her curves (minus an apparent baby bump), as seen in this Instagram photo on Aug. 28. Pay attention to that date, because just three days prior, news broke that the UCLA alum was reportedly expecting to welcome a son with Breezy, per a report from TMZ.

Originally, the pregnancy report made sense to a lot of fans. Chris wrote “BM BAD” under Ammika’s selfie on May 8, which many fans deciphered to mean “Baby Mama BAD.” He has also left a trail of other flirty comments under her Instagram posts, which most recently included a purple heart emoji — “💜” — on Aug. 23. On that same day, the model tagged the “Loyal” singer’s handle on her Instagram Story, along with a green heart!

But here’s where things get confusing. Chris’ purple heart emoji is now deleted from the comments section of Ammika’s post shared on Aug. 23, and Breezy even unfollowed the rumored mother to his second child! Well, the R&B singer is no longer following anyone on Instagram — he even wrote on his Instagram Story, “No hard feelings if you see I don’t follow you. 💜Just was thinking I’m not a follower.” But Ammika is also not following Chris! And amid all the baby speculation, Ammika has posted not one photo hinting at a baby bump…and she updates her Instagram grid with a lot of figure-hugging outfits. Where’s Sherlock Holmes when you need him?

It was first reported in June that Ammika and Chris would supposedly be expecting their first child together, which a Page Six report claimed. Prior to the pregnancy news, Ammika and Chris were first romantically linked together in 2015, and they even took a getaway to Paris in January of 2019. They took a brief break from headlines after it was rumored that Chris had moved on to model Indyamarie Pelton, 25, in April of 2019, but they haven’t been linked together since news surfaced of Chris’ reported second child.