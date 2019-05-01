Chris Brown Falling For New Model GF Indyamarie After Secret Split From Ammika Harris

Chris Brown and model Inyamarie are growing closer after being spotted getting cozy on the set of their ‘Type a Way’ music video and we’ve got the scoop on their new hot romance!

Chris Brown, 29, is reportedly dating Indyamarie, 25, and things are heating up! We spoke with a few sources close to the “Loyal” hit-maker and model and they EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple is “totally falling” for each other. Chris and Indya first ignited romance rumors in 2015 after Chris broke up with Karrueche Tran, but they recently reunited on the set of Chris’ video with Eric Bellinger for their collaboration, “Type a Way.” The insider revealed, “Chris is totally falling for Indya. They reconnected recently on the set of his video and they have been inseparable ever since.”

“He thinks she is pretty, sexy, smart and funny,” the source continued. “They have amazing chemistry together and he has liked her for a long time.” Although the Grammy Award-winning singer had previously been dating Ammika Harris as recently as January, he’s apparently moved on with Indya. “They have known each other for years but the timing has never been right until now,” the pal added. “He enjoys spending time with her and hasn’t felt this strongly about someone since Rihanna. He feels like he is falling in love again and he likes it.”

We dished with another source close to Indya who EXCLUSIVELY told us that her friends just want her to be cautious with this whirlwind romance. “Friends are warning Indy to be careful with Chris,” the friend explained. “They fear that she is falling in love with him and worry about his bad boy past.” Although Chris and Indya have known each other for years, the source warned, “Those close to Indy don’t want to see her get hurt or heartbroken by Chris.”

“They see them moving really fast and see Indy totally falling for Chris‘ charm. Her girlfriends are pleading with her to slow down. They don’t want to see their friend be fooled by Chris‘s success and talent so they are reminding her that he can be a challenging guy to fall in love with.” But despite Chris’ turbulent past, we reported earlier that he appears to have turned a new leaf and is focused on wanting to grow his family and helping raise his four-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown.

Chris and Indyamarie initially sparked rumors of a romance after they were spotted on set of the music video “holding hands and laughing on set, but they were also spotted at Chris’ after-party, coupled up looking very much an item,” according to Page Six.