Chris Brown Wants More Kids: His Family Plans Revealed As Royalty’s 5th B-Day Nears

Chris Brown is known for gushing over his daughter Royalty, and the ‘Loyal’ singer has some huge surprises in store for her upcoming 5th birthday on May 27!

Chris Brown, 29, has big plans for daughter Royalty‘s birthday! The Grammy Award-winning singer’s adorable little girl will be turning five on May 27 and he has several surprises in store. A source close to the “Loyal” hit-maker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about what Chris has planned for the big day. “Royalty turns five next month and Chris has promised to throw her a big party. She keeps changing her mind about what theme she wants to have but Chris doesn’t mind,” the insider revealed. “He thinks her excitement is the cutest thing in the world.”

“One thing Royalty’s stuck on right now is having JoJo Siwa there, she’s crazy for her like all the little girls are,” the pal continued. “Chris tries hard to make all of his daughter’s dreams come true so most likely he’ll find a way to get JoJo there for her, he lives to make her smile.” Chris is known for gushing over Royalty all over social media and their father-daughter relationship offline is no different as the friend added, “Royalty idolizes Chris, he can do no wrong in her eyes and that’s been incredibly healing for him. He’s the first one to admit that his daughter makes him want to be the best version of himself, being a dad has helped him grow up so much.”

HollywoodLife spoke with another source close to the multi-talented star who shared some insight into Chris’ future and fatherhood. “Chris would love more kids, he wants a boy and maybe another girl too, but he is in no rush. Having Royalty was the best thing in the world, changed his entire life, and he wants to give her some brothers and sisters to play with and grow up with,” the insider said. “But he feels that while now is not the time, he will know when the time is right to grow his family. Chris hopes to get married one day too. He wants to have it all, wife, more kids and a happy family, he is just not in a rush to settle down right now.”

Chris’ precious little girl, who he shares with model Nia Guzman, 35, looked adorable in the star’s latest series of Instagram snapshots which he shared on Apr. 20. Taking to social media a day ahead of the holiday, the proud dad shared a photo of Royalty in a pink Easter outfit by Moschino with Betty Boop and a pink bow. “KIDDO 🙏🏽❤️,” Chris captioned the darling post which was shared with his 52.4 million followers.