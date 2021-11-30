Excl Details

Chris Brown Reunites With Son Aeko, 2, In London: He’s Having ‘The Time Of His Life’

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown, and Aeko Brown
BACKGRID
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
and

Chris Brown and son Aeko are spending quality time together in London as a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals how the R&B star and Aeko’s mom, Ammika Harris, are ‘in a really good place.’

Chris Brown, 32, is spending “bonding time” with his son, Aeko, 1, while in London, also reportedly in a “really good place” with ex and mom to Aeko, Ammika Harris, 28. “Even though [Chris and Ammika] are not together as a couple, they have learned to co-parent very well while Ammika lives in Germany with Aeko,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, sharing the details of Chris’ traveling overseas to see his 1-year-old.

“Chris is actually spending time with his son right now because he’s been traveling outside the country. Chris performed in London this week while opening for Wiz [Khalifa] so he thought it was the perfect opportunity to reunite,” the insider shared.

In a recent Instagram story Chris posted, the pair looked adorable together as they played around with filters on the app, smiling and laughing and enjoying father-son time. As the source shared with HL, Ammika and Aeko traveled to London from Germany to see Chris so he could spend time with his son.

“It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us,” they stated. “Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him. [He] feels so lucky to have an amazing baby boy like him.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chris Pratt picks up his son Jack at school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Sandler throws on a pair of Ugg boots and goes on a walk through his LA neighborhood with the company of his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Pictured: Adam Sandler BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and family as they arrive to Harry Styles concert in New York City. Matt was all smiles as he treated his young guests to a night out to see the British rocker inside the World's Most Famous Arena. Some other guests were spotted walking with signs in the street and dressed in Harry attire. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Matt Damon and family. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793353_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris & Aeko Brown
Chris Brown holds son Aeko Brown with Ammika Harris (BACKGRID).

Chris and Ammika have been linked as far back as 2015 and Ammika welcomed their baby boy in Nov. 2019. Although they’ve had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship, they’ve been able to successfully co-parent son Aeko in a favorable way. Just last month, Chris went on a beautiful Greece vacation with Aeko plus his other child, Royalty, 7, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, 38.

“Chris had an absolute blast in Greece with Royalty and Aeko,” a source shared with HL at the time. “Chris knew he wanted to spend some time with both kids this summer, so he made arrangements with Ammika and Nia to take them on this trip to Mykonos. He’s been to Greece before, but never to Mykonos so he wanted it to be special.”