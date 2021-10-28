Exclusive

How Chris Brown Goes ‘Above & Beyond’ To ‘Connect’ With Son Aeko, 1, While Miles Apart

Chris Brown Aeko
SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Chris Brown makes sure to stay connected with his son, Aeko, while the little boy lives with his mom in Germany.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 23 months, lives in another country with his mom, Ammika Harris, so the singer makes sure to go “above and beyond to connect” when it comes to his adorable tot. Chris makes every effort to co-parent with the stunning model, who’s been living in Germany since January 2020 with their son.

A source close to the proud father dished EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained that Chris and Aeko have a strong connection despite the distance between the singer and his little guy. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc,” one source said.

Chris Brown Aeko
Chris Brown Goes ‘Above & Beyond’ To ‘Connect’ With Son Aeko (SOUTHPAW/BACKGRID)

“Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two-years-old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up,” the friend added. For Aeko’s first bday in Nov. 2020, Chris and Ammika vacationed with their son in Tulum, Mexico and London. Ammika and the toddler spent most of 2020 in Germany while under quarantine. Chris also has a daughter Royalty, 7, by ex, Nia Guzman.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chris Pratt picks up his son Jack at school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Sandler throws on a pair of Ugg boots and goes on a walk through his LA neighborhood with the company of his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Pictured: Adam Sandler BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and family as they arrive to Harry Styles concert in New York City. Matt was all smiles as he treated his young guests to a night out to see the British rocker inside the World's Most Famous Arena. Some other guests were spotted walking with signs in the street and dressed in Harry attire. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Matt Damon and family. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793353_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

A second source close to the Grammy Award-winner told HL, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son and send him funny video messages and singing messages. It tears him up when he sees Aeko in these situations because he would love to be more involved, but he is doing his best and will continue to anything to spoil him and be the best dad he can be. Chris has matured and Aeko is one main reason for that as he wants to impress his son.”

With Aeko’s second birthday fast approaching, an insider says, “When Chris makes plans to do something, he always goes big. And he also loves surprises so if he has anything planned in the immediate future (as far as traveling to see him or sending pricey gifts) he’s definitely keeping it under wraps.”