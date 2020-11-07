Watch

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 11 Mos., Learns To Swim In Cute Video As He Brings Singer’s Mom To ‘Tears’ – Watch

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown, Joyce Hawkins
SplashNews
Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown 'Welcome To My Life' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2017 Chris Brown Documentary "Welcome To My Life" - Los Angeles Premiere
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Chris Brown and Ammika Harris’s baby boy, Aeko, can now swim! His grandma shared an adorable clip of Aeko doing doing a lap in the pool amid the family’s vacation in Tulum.

It looks like Chris Brown and Ammika Harris‘ 11-month-old son, Aeko, picked up a new skill amid their family vacation in Mexico: swimming! On Nov. 6, Chris’s mom Joyce Hawkins shared a precious clip of the baby boy doing strokes in a pool (with the assistance of his mom). Aeko looked confident as he kept his head over the water and made his way to the ledge of the pool, so his grandmother couldn’t help but gush over her talented grandson.

“OMG!!! TEARS!! I MISS YOUR LITTLE FACE! YOU ARE MEME’s ANGEL…. YOUR SMILE IS EVERYTHING,” Joyce captioned the adorable video. Ammika also shared the clip to her Instagram Story, as the model continues to update her 1.1 million followers with snaps of her tropical getaway with Aeko (which has also served as a reunion with his dad, Chris).

“Chris and Ammika’s reunion has been very positive and healing. They have been staying in Tulum in a private villa on the beach and Chris has been taking the time to bond with his son and with Ammika,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of November. It was a reunion that was months in the making, since the pandemic and travel restrictions have separated Chris from Ammika and their son by thousands of miles. Ammika and Aeko flew to Germany (where Ammika’s mom lives) in Jan. 2020, and have stayed there throughout quarantine.

Nobody feels my energy more than he does.

So, the family reunion in Tulum was a big deal — so much so, other family members tagged along as well! “His mom and Royalty were so happy be able to visit,” our source added, referring to Chris’s mom and his six-year-old daughter whom he shares with Nia Guzman. The insider added that Aeko’s grandma and sister “missed” him, and that they “get along great with Ammika and see her as family.”

Ideally, Chris would like to have his family together all the time and not just during vacations, we’ve learned. “He’d love nothing more to have Ammika and Aeko and Royalty all under the same roof. It’s a work in progress to say the least. But his intentions are to be with Ammika romantically in the future,” a second source, who’s close to the “Loyal” singer, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.