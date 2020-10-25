Royalty Brown, 6, Reunites With Baby Brother Aeko, 11 Mos., After Chris Brown Takes Them On Vacation

Chris Brown shared two new pics, including one of a smiling Royalty posing with her little brother Aeko, to his Instagram and playfully called them ‘double trouble’.

Chris Brown, 31, showed off a reunion between his eldest daughter Royalty, 6, and his 11-month-old son Aeko on Oct. 25 and it was adorable to see! The proud dad took to Instagram to share two brand new vacation photos, including one that showed the two siblings posing together for the camera. In the cute snapshot, Royalty is sitting outside with her feet in a pool while wearing a white T-shirt and denim shorts and she is holding onto her baby brother’s arm as he stands in the pool in a gray, orange, and green Gucci T-shirt.

In another pic, Chris is standing on top of an outdoor mattress at the beach while wearing a white graphic T-shirt, red shorts, a red hat, white socks, and white sneakers. He is standing next to a smiling Royalty, who is wearing a pink sleeveless top with stripes and red shorts, as she stands in the opposite direction and holds onto the top of his hand. “DOUBLE TROUBLE 😊❤️,” Chris playfully wrote in the caption for the photos.

Chris’ latest post featuring Royalty’s reunion with her little brother comes after he’s been taking in the precious moments of his own reunion with the tot. The doting dad was separated from Aeko and his mother Ammika Harris, who have been living in Germany, for several months due to the coronavirus, so when he confirmed that they were together once again with a snapshot earlier this month, it was truly endearing. “Made it,” he confidently wrote in the caption.

On Oct. 22, Ammika also shared a sweet photo of Aeko meditating on a beach during the tropical vacation they’ve been on with Chris and Royalty. The mini-me was wearing red shorts in the photo as he closed his eyes and held one hand up. “Meditating and you?” the cheeky mom wrote alongside the pic.

Chris is taking in the joys of spending time with Aeko and a source told us earlier this month just how much he loves his second child. “Chris is obviously thrilled to be reunited with Aeko after all this time,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him, and kiss him means even more.”