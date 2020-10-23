See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Rocks Pink Bikini & Carries Baby Aeko Brown While On Vacay With Chris Brown

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Mom-of-one Ammika Harris has shared a new snap of herself snuggling little Aeko ahead of his first birthday next month! See the adorable pic.

Ammika Harris is doing it “all for him”. That’s what she captioned her latest snap her 11-month old baby boyAeko. The proud mom-of-one is enjoying a tropical vacation with her ex Chris Brown — marking Aeko’s first reunion with his dad in more than six months. The pretty selfie showed Ammika rocking a strapless, pale pink bikini top while standing on the beach and looking out into the distance.

All for him

She clutched Aeko at her hip, who looked equally as pensive while he stared at something in the distance, and was so stylish in a pair of red swimming trunks. Both mom and bub looked so beachy as they allowed their wet brunette hair to dry naturally in the sun, and Ammika completed her look with a simple, gold pendant necklace.

Earlier in the week, she shared a cute pic of Aeko appearing to meditate on the beach. With his eyes closed and his arm outreached, he looked totally zen. It makes sense why Ammika joked in her caption that the little guy was “meditating” when she snapped the pic! Aeko’s “Kiss Kiss” singer dad also posted to his Instagram story that he was right by the “baby’s room” while recording some music on vacation with his mini-me.

Ammika Harris has shared a new snap with her adorable son. Image: Backgrid

Of course, Chris has only just reunited with the mother-son duo after they were separated overseas by quarantine. The R&B singer headed to London with Ammika and Aeko ahead of their tropical getaway, and was spotted carrying his son of a venue in the SoHo neighborhood on October 15. The trio are clearly making the most of their time together, ahead of Aeko’s birthday next month, given how long they were apart for!

A source told HollywoodLife earlier this month that seeing Aeko “meant the world” to the LA-based singer. “Chris is obviously thrilled to be reunited with Aeko after all this time,” the insider dished. “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him, and kiss him means even more.”