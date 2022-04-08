5 Things

Diamond Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Model Whose IG Pics Chris Brown 'Liked'

Chris Brown is a daddy – again! After speculation that Breezy fathered a child with Diamond Brown, the singer confirmed he’s Lovely Brown’s daddy – so get to know about Chris’s baby mama.

World, meet Lovely Brown, the newest addition to Chris Brown’s family. Chris, 32, confirmed he was the baby girl’s father on Apr. 8 by posting a photo of the three-month-old child on his Instagram Story. With this, Chris quelled rumors of who was the father of Diamond Brown’s child, speculation that first began when she started showing.

Diamond Brown first came to the public’s attention in 2019 when Chris started to show interest in the model by liking a series of her photos on Instagram. The interest came days before a Page Six report claimed that Ammika Harris was pregnant with Breezy’s child. Ammika and Chris welcomed their son, Aeko Brown, in Nov. 2019. Chris, Ammika, and Aeko spent most of 2020 separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also put their status in question, as sources told HollywoodLife at the end of that year that Chris and Ammika were “trying to figure out what their next move is.” Apparently, their next move is a playdate with Aeko, Lovely, and Chris’s oldest child, Royalty Brown. Before that happens, here’s what you need to know about Diamond.

Diamond Brown Is A Model & Influencer 

Not much is known about Diamond Brown. Her Instagram shows she’s a model and online personality, one who is not afraid to show some skin. “I know what I bring to the table,” she captioned a Feb. 4, 2020 post. “So trust me when I say I am not afraid to eat alone. #newaccount.” Since then, she’s posted numerous photos of herself, often in bikinis.

She Is Full Of Love

On May 10, 2020, Diamond Brown posted a gallery of her family members, Nanay and Lola. “Happy Mother’s Day to these two beautiful beings,” she wrote. “I’d be so lost without you guys. Thank you for being you, for raising me with so much love and compassion despite what the world has thrown at you. Thank you for the little things, the big things, and everything in between. You guys inspire me more and more each day. Mahal Kita!! Shoutout to all the strong, beautiful, intelligent women who hold it down for their children.”

Mahal Kita is “I love you” in Filipino so she may have that as part of her background.

She Is A Virgo

“Couldn’t have asked for a better way to bring in my birthday, had such a beautiful day today. Shout out to my friendssss and family for all the love,” she captioned a Sept. 4, 2020 video. “I am thankful for another day. The world may not always be easy to live in, but I am thankful for another chance to be here; to breathe, to choose my direction, to love and be loved. I am intent on highlighting the positive and offering the light I have to give to the world. I am making the most of this lifetime. After all, it is my life.” She tagged the second post with #22, indicating she will turn 24 in 2022.

Attended Breezy’s 30th birthday party

Diamond first stepped into the public eye when she scored a coveted invite to Chris’ 30th birthday party at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills. She snapped a photo with a friend inside the trampoline center, and both ladies dressed up in LBDs. “Your birthday was a blast. mad love for u CB thanks for having us #dirty30,” Diamond captioned the post below, which earned a “like” from Chris himself.

She Once Walked for LA Fashion Week.

On her old IG account, she often tagged the Los Angeles-based modeling coaching program at special parties and events. The beauty strutted down a LAFW runway in a metallic bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a bold cape in Oct. 2018, and also stunned in a red gown for a different runway in Aug. 2018.