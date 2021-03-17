Ammika Harris: Everything To Know About Mom Of Chris Brown’s Son

Learn more about Chris Brown’s former flame, Ammika Harris!

Everyone is buzzing about the mother of singer Chris Brown’s son, Ammika Harris. The stunning model gave birth to the former couple’s son in November 2019, and ever since, fans have been fawning over Ammika’s stunning Instagram photos, and the snapshots from her personal life, which illustrate how much she is dedicating to raising her and Chris’ one-year-old baby boy, Aeko Brown. But there’s so much more to Ammika than meets the eye. Learn more about her!

Who Is Ammika Harris?

Ammika Harris is a model who does most work in Germany, per her official agency website. A lot of Ammika’s modeling work has been featured on her own social media account, where she boasts more than one million followers! As far as her relationship with Chris Brown goes, the two have been linked as far back as 2015.

The two have had a rocky relationship. They seemingly began dating after they connected in 2015, around the time that Chris was still dating ex Karrueche Tran. Chris and Ammika had an on-again, off-again relationship seemingly since they connected in 2015, but they rarely spoke about their romance in public. The two were often spotted out and about, especially out in Europe, where Ammika does most of her modeling work. Everything changed, however in 2019, when rumors circulated that Ammika was pregnant with Chris’ second child. In November 2019, the former couple welcomed son Aeko into the world.

Chris Brown’s Past Relationships

Chris has a relatively well-documented dating history. His most high-profile relationship was with fellow singer Rihanna, whom he dated in the late 2000s. The two were involved in a highly publicized domestic violence case, which chronicled the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, in which Chris assaulted Rihanna and left her so bruised that she retained a busted lip and more from her facial injuries. Chris was sentenced to five years of probation, as well as community service and domestic violence counseling. Rihanna also filed for a restraining order.

After dating Rihanna, Chris began dating model Karrueche Tran. Once they split, Chris rekindled his romance with Rihanna before they finally called it quits. In 2013, Chris reunited with Karrueche, only for their relationship to end after Chris welcomed daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman in 2014. Karrueche and Chris broke up for good in 2015. Since that time, there have been rumors about Chris’ love life, but none have been quite as strong or speculated as his romance with Ammika.

Chris Brown’s Relationship With Ammika Harris

It seems that Chris and Ammika are currently putting their main focus on raising their son. The two reunited in Tulum, Mexico, for a fun family vacation, where Aeko spent time with big sister Royalty. Following the trip, Chris returned to the United States and went back to work in Los Angeles. But it seems the young parents are actively taking steps to be responsible parents for their precious son.

“Chris and Ammika haven’t put an official label on where things stand with them right now because they’re still trying to figure out what their next move is,” a source shared with HollywoodLife in November 2020, not long after the family’s trip to Mexico. “They know the love is there and they’ll always be in each other’s lives obviously, but there are so many variables at this point and everything is still up in the air,” the source continued. At the end of the day, though, Chris completely admires Ammika as a partner in parenthood. “Chris has so much respect for Ammika, and he would love to make it work, but he’s well aware that life will take things the way it does.”