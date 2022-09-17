Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.

It’s unclear if Rihanna and Rocky were working on a collaboration together during their recent studio visit, but it isn’t the first time they’ve been seen at the location. They were spotted heading to the studio just one day prior and wore different eye-catching wardrobe choices. Hers included a blue, white, and black jersey and gray sweatpants while his consisted of a black leather jacket over a black and white patterned shirt and gray baggy pants.

Rihanna and Rocky’s musical outings come as they are also busy with their newborn son. The new parents have been very private about their baby since he was born almost four months ago but have still managed to spend quality time on public date nights. RiRi also recently found time to go on a girls night out at Caviar House in New York City, where she wore a similar oversized outfit.

As Rihanna spends quality time with those closest to her, many fans have been wondering when she’ll be releasing a new solo album. A source recently told us it may be a while since she’s focusing on being a mom. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” the source EXLCUSVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side.”

“He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy,” the source added about Rocky. Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016.