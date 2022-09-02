Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.

Rihanna’s jersey reached past her hips and covered most of her post-baby body, though it’s clear she till looks absolutely amazing considering she gave birth to her first child less than 4 months ago. She accessorized her look with the new Tiffany & Co. Lock Bangle, in addition to a Tiffany HardWear necklace and bracelet. Rihanna carried a bright red clutch purse which matched the color of her lipstick. The Barbados-born star, who let her dark hair down for the night out, smiled at the cameras and seemed to be having a blast with her friends.

RiRi and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, have enjoyed nights out here and there since becoming parents in May. On Aug. 24, the couple stepped out for a date night in NYC, where Rihanna wore an all-green outfit that included a miniskirt and a matching dark green button-dow. Rocky wore a black vest over a matching pair of jeans plus black boots. The lovebirds adorably held hands as they left the Ned Hotel to enjoy a night to themselves.

Now that she’s got a newborn baby, Rihanna’s plans to release new music have been put on the back burner. Her last album, Anti, came out back in 2016 and fans have been clamoring for new music from the superstar. However, a source recently told HollywoodLife that Rihanna is mainly focused on motherhood for the time being. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” the source said. “He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side.” The insider added, “He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy.”