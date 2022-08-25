Rihanna Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky While Wearing Short, Green Mini Skirt On Date Night

Summer loving! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a date in New York City on Wednesday, August 24. The “Work” popstar and “D.M.B.” rapper held hands as they left the Ned Hotel in stylish outfits. Both musicians rocked dark-colored clothes, as they made their way from the hotel, after spending some alone time in their suite together.

Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-green outfit. She sported a leather miniskirt and a matching dark green button-down, with half tucked in and mostly unbuttoned. She also wore a thin pair of sunglasses and open-toed heels as she held Rocky’s hand. The Anti singer also accessorized with a gold necklace.

As he walked alongside his girlfriend from the building, Rocky, 33, went for an all-black look. He sported a black vest over a matching pair of jeans, and what seemed to be black boots. He also accessorized with what looked like a diamond-encrusted watch and a massive ring.

The pair’s night out in the big apple came three months after the “Umbrella” star gave birth to their first child in May. The couple was spotted with their newborn baby for the first time in mid-August when they were seen stepping off of a private jet, with a security guard carrying their son down in a car seat to a vehicle waiting for them.

With a baby boy at home, a few things have been put on the back-burner, namely Rihanna’s much-anticipated followup to 2016’s Anti. An insider close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s putting her attention on being a mom. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” they said. Another source said, “She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

Even though they’re focusing on being parents, Rihanna and Rocky have found plenty of time to step out for romantic evenings just the two of them. Earlier in August, the pair were seen out and about in the City that Never Sleeps for plenty of romantic evenings together.