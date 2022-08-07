Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.

The couple have been going from strength to strength after the arrival of their son, whose name has yet to be announced. A source close to the “Umbrella” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair’s relationship is better than it’s ever been! “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now. Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can,” they continued.

Two other sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the hop hop star has been a tremendous support system to the baby, even offering to change diapers. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

The “Love The Way You Lie” hitmaker and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. They announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City.