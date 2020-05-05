Brie Larson Hilariously Reveals How She ‘Ended Up In’ That Famous ‘Kardashian Selfie’ At The Met Gala

Remember that viral photo of Brie Larson smiling by the KarJenners, Paris Jackson, A$AP Rocky and more in a bathroom at the Met Gala? Three years later, Brie explained the hilarious story behind the selfie!

Brie Larson, 30, unfortunately didn’t get to attend the 2020 Met Gala, since it was indefinitely postponed in the wake of a nationwide health crisis. Thankfully, she has already made a memory that’ll last a lifetime: accidentally ending up in one of the most viral photos in Met Gala history! On May 4 — the day the 2020 gala would’ve been held — Brie chose to reflect on this iconic photo and reveal its hilarious backstory after it was snapped at the 2017 Met Gala. It turns out that ending up in Kylie Jenner’s selfie (which also included her sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian) was not a coordinated stunt.

“Seems like we’re having a #MetBall throwback moment today so I’d to take this time to remind everyone of the year I was trying to wash my hands in the bathroom and ended up in a Kardashian selfie,” Brie captioned the throwback moment, which she shared on Instagram! The Captain Marvel star even conveniently zoomed right in on her face for us, which was plastered with a huge grin. We’d be smiling that big too if we were rubbing shoulders with A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Diddy, Frank Ocean, Luka Sabbat and even more A-list guests. You can see Brie smiling behind model Slick Woods in the photos below!

Like Brie mentioned, many celebrities are having a “#MetBall throwback moment” on Instagram since they couldn’t share new photos. One of these past attendees was Kylie herself, who used her Instagram Story to reminisce on all her iconic gowns (from Balmain to Alexander Wang) from the past four consecutive years. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts didn’t even share a throwback — instead, she encouraged fans to stay at home by sharing a photo of herself modeling a voluminous tulle gown in the window sill of her apartment’s bathroom!

Although The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was sadly empty on Monday, the Met Gala was still celebrated online. Anna Wintour and Vogue hosted the “A Moment With The Met” virtual event, and Florence + The Machine even put on a special performance! Hopefully celebrities will be back to sneaking in bathroom selfies at the Met Gala next year, though.