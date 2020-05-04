Julia Roberts, 52, Models Gorgeous Black & White Gown To Honor Cancelled Met Gala

Julia Roberts wore the stunning strapless dress she was going to wear to this year’s Met Gala while standing in the window of her own home shower and took to Instagram to share an eye-catching snapshot of the epic moment.

Julia Roberts, 52, didn’t let this year’s Met Gala cancellation stop her from getting all dressed up! The talented actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a flattering black and white strapless gown while standing in the window of her large walk-in home shower with a tub full of bubbles beneath her and she looked absolutely beautiful. Her long locks were down and straightened and she held up a small glass in one hand. The beauty used the caption for the photo to remind everyone to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. “Here’s me…not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome,” the caption read.

The Met Gala that Julia was going to attend was cancelled after most U.S. states, including New York, where it takes place every year, were put under some strict stay-at-home orders to try and flatten the curve of the highly contagious virus, which has infected 1,212,835 Americans, with 69,921 of them resulting in death. The numbers keep rising too despite some states beginning to ease up on the closings of some businesses.

In addition to keeping with the stay-at-home orders and enjoying what was supposed to be the look of her Met Gala appearance, Julia has been getting some fresh air when she can by walking her dogs. The Pretty Woman star was spotted out and about with her pooches in Malibu on Apr. 22. She didn’t wear a face mask like many people are wearing but she wore a blue jumpsuit and sneakers. She also blocked out the sun with sunglasses and kept her long wavy locks down for the hike. The outing before that was quite different when she stepped out in a face mask while going to a CVS on Apr. 3.

We’re glad to know Julia’s enjoying time at home despite the scary pandemic and that she’s staying safe when she does step outside.