Khloe Kardashian Reacts to a Fan’s Suggestion That She ‘Should’ Date Women

Khloé Kardashian isn’t ruling out other dating options. The 39-year-old Kardashians star responded to a fan online who suggested that she dates other women instead of men. “I still think Khloé should be a lesbian,” an X user tweeted on Wednesday, May 1, before adding in a separate tweet, “I put the B in LGBTQ, so lmk if you need help [sic].”

“Well you never know what my future holds,” the Good American founder replied.

Several fans reacted to KoKo’s reply with supportive comments. One wrote, “I support this, while another tweeted, “Don’t be shy, join the club.” A separate person even joked, “DM your number Khloé.”

Although Khloé’s dating life has made headlines over the years, she is focused on raising her two kids, True and Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The former couple’s on-and-off relationship became one of Khloé’s most infamous romances, particularly because the basketball player, 33, wasn’t faithful to her.

At the end of 2021, Maralee Nichols‘ paternity lawsuit against Tristan became public knowledge — just weeks after Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with Tatum. It was revealed that Maralee and Tristan had hooked up during his relationship with Khloé. Maralee gave birth to her son, Theo, in December 2021, whom she shares with Tristan.

In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that he took a paternity test, which proved he had fathered the child with Maralee. He also apologized to Khloé’ for cheating on her.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a message via his Instagram Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” “I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he added. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Although the situation effectively ended their romance, Khloé and Tristan have since maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. He even returned to star on The Kardashians in season 4, which premiered in late 2023. Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was skeptical about Tristan’s intentions with KoKo, and Kourtney, 45, even sat down with the athlete to discuss his past.

During a confessional, the Lemme founder admitted that she occasionally felt “triggered” whenever Tristan was around her.

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” Kourtney pointed out at the time. “There’s times I’m so triggered by him that I can’t be around him, and then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony.”