Shaquille O’Neal Admits He Spends $1,000 on Pedicures: ‘I Know My Feet Stink’

When it comes to self-care, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t play any games. During a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the NBA legend shared his love for getting pedicures on a regular basis.

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink,” Shaq, 52, said via Sports Center. “I know they’re ugly and I like to paint them. I paint that s*** because it’s ugly and I want it to look pretty.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player said he first painted his toenails because of a suggestion from his mom, Lucille O’Neal.

“True story — one time I had a toenail that was torn off and I wasn’t going to play in the game,” he recalled. “I was like, I tore my toenail off, so [my mom] did something and then she put some red polish on the thing and I had 40 that game. So I was like, you know what, I’m just going to start painting my toenails.”

When asked what color he prefers on his toenails, Shaq made it clear that he’s not afraid to experiment and go above and beyond neutral designs. “I do like sparkles and designs and all this stuff,” he said, “just to make it look pretty because I have ugly, stinky feet.”

This isn’t the first time Shaq has shined a light on his love for pedicures. During a 2019 appearance on Good Morning America, the sports analyst received some foot care on live TV with co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

When Sara, 46, recognized her guest’s colorful toenails, Shaq explained the origins of his ritual. “One time I had a toe injury and my daughters were young,” he explained. “They used to play games on daddy. They painted my toes and I had a good game so it became part of my ritual. And it helps my feet look a little bit better.”

That same year, he documented a trip to the nail salon where he enjoyed a fish foot spa day in Las Vegas. “The experience was great,” he wrote via Instagram, “and the fish love my feet in the Fashion Show Mall.”

Shaq isn’t the only famous guy who enjoys some nail care. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval frequently has his nails painted on the Bravo series. In addition, football player Caleb Williams recently showed off his manicured nails at the 2024 NFL Draft. One nail was painted silver to match his girlfriend Alina Thyregod‘s silver dress.