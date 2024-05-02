Mauricio Umansky Reportedly Moves Out of Shared Home With Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are reportedly living apart as they continue to figure out what’s next in their relationship. According to Us Weekly, Mauricio, 53, has purchased a luxury condo in a new West Hollywood development. As for Kyle, 55, she is continuing to stay in her Encino home frequently seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months,” a source told the publication. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Although they don’t live together full-time, Mauricio will reportedly visit their primary residence often when Kyle is out of town. They also have homes in La Quinta, California and Aspen, Colorado.

Mauricio and Kyle surprised fans in July 2023 when they announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. The pair have yet to officially file for divorce.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the reality stars shared in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

In a February interview with Extra, Kyle said neither party was in a position to file for divorce saying, “We live under the same roof and we get along and we’re just trying to figure it out.”

Just last month, the estranged couple also put on a united front when they traveled to Indio, California to experience the Stagecoach Music Festival with daughters Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 24. While experiencing a weekend of country music, Farrah posted a photo of the family standing shoulder to shoulder with their arms around one another. She captioned the post with a single hand-heart emoji.

Looking towards the future, fans are curious to see if Kyle will return for another season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While Bravo has yet to officially reveal the cast, the Halloween Ends actress previously said she was undecided about coming back.

“I haven’t said anything yet,” she said in an April session of Amazon Live. “I know there are reports online that I’m not coming back, or that I am coming back. That conversation is TBD.”