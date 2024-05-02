Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Strip & Pose Pantsless for Tequila Campaign: Photos

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves appeared in a risqué new photoshoot while promoting their Pantalones Organic Tequila! The spouses completely dropped trow for the campaign in different shots. For one image, the 54-year-old actor and the 41-year-old designer stood on a tennis court — without any pants.

In the first photo, the couple turned halfway toward the camera, only teasing their tennis rackets and white tops for the shot. Their exposed areas were blurred for photography purposes.

In a second candid image from the campaign, Matthew and Camila appeared pantsless again in a laundry room. The Interstellar star appeared to be in mid-conversation with Camila. He stood in the center of the room, while she sat on top of a washing machine. Both were holding glasses that most likely contained tequila.

The A-list pair — who have been married since 2012 — have been making headlines in recent months. Last year, the Oscar winner raised eyebrows when he revealed that Camila had to pass an “initiation” with his family in the early stages of their relationship. During an interview with ET Canada in September 2023, Matthew explained that no one is “easily” accepted into his family.

“My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily,” he said. “We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us — me and my brothers get on our high horse about something.”

Matthew then recalled an incident when his mother, Kay McConaughey, was testing Camila, and the model finally reached a breakthrough with Kay.

“‘I’m not asking your permission anymore,'” Camila told Kay, according to Matthew. “And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right.’”

In August 2023, Camila shocked fan after recalling how her mother-in-law “tested” her by speaking to her in Spanish in a “broken way.”

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture,” Camila said on the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast last year. “She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff [sic].”