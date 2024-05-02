 Sofia Richie Shows Off Baby Bump in New Mirror Selfie: Photo – Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Mirror Selfie

The model snapped a morning selfie to give fans a peek at her baby bump for her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge.

May 2, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Image Credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie gave her followers a look at her growing baby bump in a selfie on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 1. The pregnant social media star, 25, lifted her night shirt to show off her stomach and simply wrote “Morning” along with the selfie. She was absolutely glowing as she showed off the bump, and she seemed excited to show off the growing bump, while waiting for her daughter to arrive.

In the photo, Sofia was wearing some pastel, green pajamas. She blocked her face with her phone, but she lifted her shirt up to show off her growing baby bump. Shortly after posting the selfie, Sofia also shared a photo of her breakfast, which looked like a delicious pancake.

Sofia Richie shows off baby bump in mirror selfie. (Instagram/Sofia Richie)

Sofia announced that she was pregnant with her first child in January. The baby girl is also her husband Elliot Grainge‘s first child. She shared the exciting news in an interview with Vogue, where she also showed love to her husband for all of his help. “[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these [pregnancy tests] are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive,” she said.

Throughout her pregnancy, Sofia has given fans updates about how she’s doing and details about how she and Elliot have been preparing for their baby girl. At the end of January, she also shared a video of when she and Elliot did their gender reveal to learn that they were having a daughter. They fired a cannon and a puff of pink smoke came out with a burst of confetti in a social media video. After learning that they were having a girl, Sofia said, “I’m so excited.” In the caption, she joked about apologizing to her neighbors.

