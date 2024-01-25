When Is Sofia Richie’s Baby Girl Due? Everything to Know About Her Pregnancy

Sofia Richie is going to be a mom! The model recently revealed the big news in a new interview, and she gushed over how excited she is to welcome her first baby. Find out everything we know about Sofia’s pregnancy, from the due date to the sex of the baby and more.

What Is Sofia Richie Having?

During her January 25, 2024, interview with British Vogue, Sofia revealed that she is expecting a daughter.

Sofia Richie’s Due Date

While opening up to the publication, the runway queen revealed that she “found out” about her pregnancy “very, very early” on and noted, “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

“I was about four weeks pregnant,” she began. “I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag. I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a [pregnancy] test.”

Since Milan Fashion Week took place in September 2023, she was around five months pregnant when she broke the news to the world. Sofia’s likely due date could take place sometime in April or May 2024.

During her interview, Sofia pointed out that her husband, Elliot, “was already used to [her] taking tests randomly,” as they had been trying for a baby since they got married in April 2023.

“So, he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking,” Sofia went on. “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Sofia then told Elliot to run to a nearby CVS to pick up more pregnancy tests to make sure that her result was really positive.

“He was so excited,” she recalled. “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home — he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective – even with my friends.”

While they wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret at the moment, Sofia and Elliot informed his parents, who, she noted, “live about 5 minutes away” from them.

“And I think I had a box — I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week,” Sofia remembered. “Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then, they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

While emphasizing how “scary” pregnancy can be in the beginning, Sofia acknowledged that she didn’t realize “there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take.”

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she said. “And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

Who Is Sofia Richie’s Husband?

Sofia’s husband, Elliot Grainge, is a successful music executive. The British record executive is the CEO of the record label, 10K Projects, which he founded in 2016. Elliot began his independent label in Los Angeles and went on to sign multiple musicians.

Thanks to his dad, fellow record executive Lucian Grainge, Elliot learned the ropes of the business quickly.