Sofia Richie Reveals the Moment She & Elliot Grainge Learned They Were Having a Baby Girl: Watch

Sofia Richie shared a video of the private gender reveal that she and her husband Elliot Grainge had together in a TikTok video, posted on Sunday, January 28. The model, 25, and music executive, 30, shared a short clip in their backyard with Elliot firing off a gender reveal cannon, prior to going public with their pregnancy. Of course, as the cannon fired, a puff of pink smoke and matching confetti came out, revealing that they’re having a daughter.

At the start of the clip, Sofia counted down for her husband to fire the cannon. After he shot the cannon, she let out a loud scream, and their dog began chasing the confetti from the cannon. Sofia ran around in the backyard with glee. “I’m so excited,” she said near the end of the video, as she went in to hug and kiss her husband.

In the caption, Sofia did offer an apology for her loud scream of excitement. “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” the model wrote with a laughing emoji.

Sofia revealed that she was pregnant with her and Elliot’s first child in an interview with Vogue on January 25. She spoke about how supportive her husband was through the whole process. “[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these [pregnancy tests] are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive,” she told the outlet.

Sofia and Elliot have known each other since they were kids, with the model’s dad being Lionel Richie and her husband’s dad being the chairman and CEO of the Universal Music Group. The pair revealed that they were dating in 2021, and they got engaged in April 2022. The couple tied the knot a year later with a romantic ceremony in the south of France.