Sofia Richie Shared Her ‘Absolute Favorite’ Hair Mask & It’s Under $30

Some of our favorite celebrities like Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez have dream-like hair — long, luscious, and thick — and you might be wondering, how? Well, it doesn’t happen overnight and you must invest in the right products to achieve your desired result. Sofia shared her go-to hair mask, the K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment, which works overtime to undo the damage of broken and dry hair.

“One of my absolute favorites, you guys probably know, is the K18 hair mask. If you’re like me, you color your hair or you have damaged ends, this product is the holy grail and just makes your hair really silky,” Sofia shared on TikTok. “It’s a perfect gift, and if not a gift, just buy it for yourself.” This leave-in treatment isn’t like any ordinary hair product — it works on the molecular level to reverse hair damage in just 4 minutes. Whether it’s from bleaching your hair, overuse of heat products or you just can’t seem to get your hair to grow, this product works wonders and you won’t regret it after purchasing. Say goodbye to dead ends and dry hair and welcome strong, smooth, and shiny locks.

The K18 Peptide is a biotech-developed peptide that mimics your hair’s structure and will reverse the damage done to your hair. It works at the innermost layer to ensure maximum repair, as it’s also pH-optimized to minimize cuticle swelling. It’s super easy to use and you don’t have to worry about having to wash it out after applying it. After you shampoo your hair, you skip the conditioning step and apply the K18 mask instead. You let it sit for 4 minutes before brushing and styling it as you normally would.