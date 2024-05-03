 Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Have Had Sex in Movie Set Trailers – Hollywood Life

Kyra Sedgwick Reveals She & Husband Kevin Bacon Have Had Sex in Movie Set Trailers

As Kyra put it, 'If the trailer's rockin', don't come a-knockin,' when prompted whether she and Kevin have ever fooled around on film sets.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 3, 2024 1:28PM EDT
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
View gallery
Kyra Sedgwick, left, and Kevin Bacon arrive at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The "Footloose" star was sporting a pair of black crocs and striped pants as he filmed a new project alongside his daughter, Sosie Bacon. Sosie wears a denim jacket paired with olive green pants as she snacks while walking and talking next to dad. Pictured: Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon BACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick have a family lunch in Los Feliz with their daughter Sosie Bacon, 30. Pictured: Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwiock BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick didn’t hold back from discussing her personal life during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 58-year-old actress was prompted about her sex life with husband Kevin Bacon. After a caller asked whether or not she and the Footloose star, 65, have ever fooled around on a movie set, Kyra confirmed they have.

“Yes! Absolutely,” she answered, before adding, “Oh yeah. If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come a-knockin’!”

Kyra and Kevin started dating after meeting on the set of 1987’s Lemon Sky. One year later, they got married and eventually welcomed their now-adult children Travis Bacon and Sosie Bacon — both of whom followed in their parents’ footsteps by becoming actors.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Getty Images

The A-list pair have shared some of their home life with social media viewers through funny videos and pictures. Not only that, but the couple have co-starred in several productions together since Lemon Sky, including Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Now, they’ll be sharing the screen again for the first time in 20 years in the upcoming movie Connescence, they announced in January of this year.

“Once in 2004 and again 20 years later. Maybe we’ll join forces again in 2044,” Kyra joked in an Instagram post while sharing a screenshot of a headline announcing their film. “So excited for this moving, yet touching script to come to life! And an absolute honor to work with this stellar cast.”

In April, Kyra opened up about how she and Kevin stay grounded despite their fame. As one of Hollywood’s longest lasting couples, she explained they work hard to balance their film careers and family life.

“I mean, I don’t know — I was raised in New York, he was raised in Philly, we brought our kids up in New York. I’m not really sure — it’s what we do, it’s not what we are, right?” Kyra said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t really know. I think we’ve just sort of always had the same priorities, which is keep your feet on the ground. … Our work lives — it’s not like it’s been easy. Longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, trying to get a job. There’s no fantasy of like, ‘Life is so easy, Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.’ It’s all just a lot of work.”

ad