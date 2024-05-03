Kyra Sedgwick Reveals She & Husband Kevin Bacon Have Had Sex in Movie Set Trailers

Kyra Sedgwick didn’t hold back from discussing her personal life during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 58-year-old actress was prompted about her sex life with husband Kevin Bacon. After a caller asked whether or not she and the Footloose star, 65, have ever fooled around on a movie set, Kyra confirmed they have.

“Yes! Absolutely,” she answered, before adding, “Oh yeah. If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come a-knockin’!”

Kyra and Kevin started dating after meeting on the set of 1987’s Lemon Sky. One year later, they got married and eventually welcomed their now-adult children Travis Bacon and Sosie Bacon — both of whom followed in their parents’ footsteps by becoming actors.

The A-list pair have shared some of their home life with social media viewers through funny videos and pictures. Not only that, but the couple have co-starred in several productions together since Lemon Sky, including Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Now, they’ll be sharing the screen again for the first time in 20 years in the upcoming movie Connescence, they announced in January of this year.

“Once in 2004 and again 20 years later. Maybe we’ll join forces again in 2044,” Kyra joked in an Instagram post while sharing a screenshot of a headline announcing their film. “So excited for this moving, yet touching script to come to life! And an absolute honor to work with this stellar cast.”

In April, Kyra opened up about how she and Kevin stay grounded despite their fame. As one of Hollywood’s longest lasting couples, she explained they work hard to balance their film careers and family life.

“I mean, I don’t know — I was raised in New York, he was raised in Philly, we brought our kids up in New York. I’m not really sure — it’s what we do, it’s not what we are, right?” Kyra said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t really know. I think we’ve just sort of always had the same priorities, which is keep your feet on the ground. … Our work lives — it’s not like it’s been easy. Longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, trying to get a job. There’s no fantasy of like, ‘Life is so easy, Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.’ It’s all just a lot of work.”