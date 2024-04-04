Kevin Bacon and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate ‘Forever Love’ in Heartfelt Dancing Video

The secret to a successful Hollywood relationship may just be some good music and even better dance moves. Earlier this week, Kevin Bacon took to social media and shared a video of himself and his wife Kyra Sedgwick grooving to a special song.

“It’s been four years since I came out with this one but not a thing has changed,” Kevin, 65, wrote via Instagram on April 3. “#SheZeeZee #ForeverLove.”

Kevin and his brother Michael recorded the catchy tune “She-Zee-Zee” in 2020 as part of the Bacon Bros.

The song’s title makes sense once listeners hear the lyrics. “She-Zee-Zee” translates into “she’s easy” or “she’s easy on my eyes.”

Fans of the couple are well aware that both Kevin and Kyra, 58, enjoy posting videos together on social media. Whether enjoying romantic vacations around the world or poking fun at the other’s fashion, both actors have entertained followers with their humor.

“Keeping love alive 365 days a year,” the pair wrote via Instagram on Valentine’s Day, “not just on February 14th.”

But during a recent appearance on The View, Kyra shared her theory of what makes a successful marriage.

“I think that you’ve heard every story — you only need to hear the first two words of a story and you’re like, ’Oh, it’s that story,’” she shared on April 1. “But you laugh. I do think that you have to, like, remain curious about each other, right? That’s important too.”

Kevin and Krya first met on the set of their 1987 movie Lemon Sky. They got married one year later and share two adult children: Travis, 34, and Sosie, 32.

Later this year, the couple — who have been married for 35 years — will share the big screen together when they star in a new movie called Connescence.

In the film, Kevin plays a security guard who meets Kyra’s character after he stops an attempted robbery at her home. An unexpected friendship and bond forms that takes both parties by surprise.

When asked if being married in real life makes playing love interests easier, Kyra shared her perspective.

“I think the thing that you have to hide is the fact that you’ve known each other for 35 years. You’re usually playing strangers who meet,” she told Sara Haines on The View. “It’s a rom-com — it’s far from coming out so don’t go looking for it yet — and hopefully we’re good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters. And of course you will, because it’s not us at all.”