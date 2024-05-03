Britney Spears Seemingly Claims She Was ‘Set Up’ by Mom Lynne With Chateau Marmont Incident

Britney Spears explained what really happened to her at the Chateau Marmont hotel on Thursday, May 2. The 42-year-old music icon took to Instagram to insist that the incident wasn’t serious, and she seemingly blamed her mother, Lynne Spears. However, Britney did not clarify whether she believed Lynne, 68, was responsible for the incident itself or the media coverage surrounding it.

“I know my mom was involved!!!” Britney alleged in her caption that day. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out. I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it [sic].”

In the accompanying clips she shared in the post, the “Toxic” hitmaker pointed out how swollen her ankle was from an injury she sustained at the hotel.

“I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof,” Britney noted. “It’s so bad. F**king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it.”

The “Circus” artist acknowledged that paramedics visited her but accused them of causing “this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.”

“It is actually pretty bad, but s**t happens,” she concluded.

Earlier that day, multiple outlets published pictures of Britney leaving the Chateau Marmont carrying a pillow. Her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, was also seen with her.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey confirmed the situation in a statement obtained by Daily Mail.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” the statement read. “At 1:00 a.m., an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

The outlet also reported that a woman — who matched Britney’s description — was seen “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” However, it’s still unclear if this person was the pop singer.

Shortly after rumors swirled online about Britney, she called the news “fake” in an Instagram note.

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!!” she wrote. “Truth sucks, so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching m higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl, and I’m on my period, so I’m bitchy. S**t. I also twisted my ankle last night, and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room, but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!!! Peace.”