Lynne Spears’ Grandchildren: Meet Her 5 Grandkids, Including Britney’s Boys

Lynne Spears is a grandmother to five grandchildren, including daughter Britney’s teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Learn about her grandkids here.

As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, public interest in her family has reached an all time high — especially as the pop star, 39, begins to speak out more about them. With her father Jamie’s suspension as conservator, her mother Lynne has appeared to signal support of her ex-husband’s removal in court documents and cryptic Instagram posts.

The Spears matriarch, 66, keeps a relatively low profile these days, but her Instagram account is one giant homage to her children and grandchildren. Along with Britney, Lynne is also mom to daughter Jamie Lynn, 30, and son Bryan, 44. The Spears matriarch has five grandchildren: Sean Preston, 16, Jayden James, 15, Sophia Alexandra, 10, Maddie, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3. Learn more about them below!

Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Born to Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston (born September 14, 2005) and Jayden James (born September 12, 2006) are Lynne’s eldest grandchildren. The boys are full fledged teenagers now, much to the shock of Britney and her fans. Due to her conservatorship, Britney has 30% custodial rights in comparison to Kevin’s 70%, so the boys primarily live with their father. The brothers largely remain out of the limelight, but in 2019, Sean made headlines after dad Kevin accused his grandfather Jamie of abusing him. Kevin’s lawyer alleged that a physical altercation occurred between Sean and Jamie, wherein Jamie “violently shook” Sean after breaking a door down.

Kevin and his sons then obtained a restraining order against Jamie, court documents recently revealed. Their relationship with their grandfather appears to be strained. In March 2020, Jayden famously called his grandfather a “jerk” and “big d*ck” in an Instagram Live. Recently, Britney shared a rare snapshot with her sons (above) in March and revealed that her private boys allowed her to share the image. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” she wrote. “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!!”

Sophia Alexandra Spears

Born to Bryan Spears and his wife Graciella Sanchez on May 2, 2011, Sophia Alexandra, affectionately referred to as “Lexie” by her family, is one of Lynne’s three granddaughters. Lynne regularly shares snapshots of her granddaughter on her Instagram, especially from her ballet recitals for The Nutcracker every December.

Maddie Aldridge

Born to Jamie Lynn Spears and her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge on June 19, 2008, Maddie is one of Lynne’s granddaughters and Jamie Lynn’s eldest child, who she had at the age of 16. At 13, Maddie is a full fledged teen now, attending school dances and all that jazz. At the age of 11 just two years ago, Maddie was involved in a terrifying ATV accident that left her unconscious for two days. The accident occurred on stepdad Jamie Watson‘s property in Louisiana: after taking a turn on the vehicle, Maddie swerved into a pond, where she nearly drowned. In a podcast interview in May 2020, Jamie Lynn revealed “everything changed” for her as a parent after the accident. “I’ve faced my worst fear now,” she said. “What else can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that? Nothing. There’s nothing. God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her and I got her back. So I don’t get to make any excuses. I’ve been given the best, biggest blessing you can be given. I’m not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful.”

Ivey Joan Watson

Born to Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014, on April 11, 2018, Ivy Joan is Lynne’s youngest grandchild. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Jamie Lynn reflected on how her second pregnancy was a lot less “chaotic” than the first. “As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy,” she told the outlet. “I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother. It doesn’t matter what your age is.” She added, “This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me.” Jamie Lynn said she was “much more sure of myself as a young mother.” As with the rest of her grandchildren, Lynne often shares snapshots of Ivey on her Instagram account, including one of her at Starbucks in a cute dress.