Britney Spears’ Feelings About Whether She Wants Relationship With Mom & Sister Jamie Lynn Revealed

Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, celebrated a big win when her dad Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship last week, and now she may eventually try to rebuild a relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, who she’s called out for performing her songs in the past, and possibly her mom Lynne Spears, 66, but is treading lightly. “Britney would eventually like to have a good relationship with her sister, but it’s hard because her sister is close to her mom and talks to her dad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to get back to family dynamics when this isn’t cleaned up.”
“She doesn’t want to talk emotionally or say the wrong thing after the work they’ve done to get here,” the source continued. “She loves her family very much and would one day like to have a healthy relationship with all of them when this is behind her.”
Another source EXCLUSIVELY added, “Today, Britney is in a good place in that this is all moving in the right direction for her. Ideally, she just wants to get it over with.”
Britney has been making headlines with her conservatorship case, which started in 2008, but the relationship between her mom and sister is unknown and since they haven’t been seen together in public in a long while, there are reports that the close bond they all once shared is now strained. In July, Lynne admitted that she had “mixed feelings” about the case and the battle between Britney and her dad but she also supported her daughter in her quest to hire her own private lawyer, which she did when she hired Mathew S. Rosengart that month.
Court documents showed that Lynne said she believes Britney is “able to care for her person” and has been capable of doing so “for the past many years.”

As far as Jamie Lynn, the singer and actress spoke out on social media after she was criticized for not saying anything about Britney’s shocking testimony during her big court hearing, in which she asked to end her conservatorship, over the summer. She shared an emotional video of herself explaining that she “loved” and “supported” Britney no matter what and preferred to deal with things privately. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said.