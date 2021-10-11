Britney Spears’ Feelings About Whether She Wants Relationship With Mom & Sister Jamie Lynn Revealed

Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship.

“She doesn’t want to talk emotionally or say the wrong thing after the work they’ve done to get here,” the source continued. “She loves her family very much and would one day like to have a healthy relationship with all of them when this is behind her.”

Another source EXCLUSIVELY added, “Today, Britney is in a good place in that this is all moving in the right direction for her. Ideally, she just wants to get it over with.”

Britney has been making headlines with her conservatorship case, which started in 2008, but the relationship between her mom and sister is unknown and since they haven’t been seen together in public in a long while, there are reports that the close bond they all once shared is now strained. In July, Lynne admitted that she had “mixed feelings” about the case and the battle between Britney and her dad but she also supported her daughter in her quest to hire her own private lawyer , which she did when she hired Mathew S. Rosengart that month.