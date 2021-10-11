Britney Spears’ Feelings About Whether She Wants Relationship With Mom & Sister Jamie Lynn Revealed
Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship.
Court documents showed that Lynne said she believes Britney is “able to care for her person” and has been capable of doing so “for the past many years.”
As far as Jamie Lynn, the singer and actress spoke out on social media after she was criticized for not saying anything about Britney’s shocking testimony during her big court hearing, in which she asked to end her conservatorship, over the summer. She shared an emotional video of herself explaining that she “loved” and “supported” Britney no matter what and preferred to deal with things privately. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said.