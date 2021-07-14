Britney Spears Granted Permission To Choose Matthew Rosengart As Her New Lawyer

Britney Spears was reportedly in tears after she spoke to a court for a second time on July 14 with the goal of ending her strict conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, was granted the right to hire her own lawyer after she spoke to Judge Brenda J. Penny during a July 14 court hearing. The pop star, who is seeking to be free of her strict conservatorship, will now be represented by Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP going forward. Rosengart is a former federal prosecutor — serving as a Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney and Justice Department Trial Attorney in the past — who has also worked with high profile celebrities in Hollywood like Sean Penn.

The new developments in Britney’s case come after her manager, Larry Rudolph, and court-appointed lawyer in the conservatorship, Sam Ingham, stepped down from their respective positions. Bessemer Trust, the wealth management company that had been appointed as a co-conservator with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, also filed paperwork to withdraw. Britney is currently attempting to get herself a new attorney, which she’s been unable to do under the conservatorship.

Britney first spoke to a court on June 23. At that hearing, she slammed the conservatorship and leveled a number of startling accusations at her father, whom she compared to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over the superstar. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Britney said during the live streamed hearing. “I just want my life back.” Prior to the first hearing, Britney had filed to remove Jamie from his post as co-conservator, but the request was denied.

But now that she has a new attorney, Britney may have a fighting chance at finally ending her conservatorship. The entire situation became a hot-button topic following the release of Framing Britney Spears, the 2021 Hulu documentary that offered a closer look at the conservatorship. Even prior to the documentary, fans of Britney created #FreeBritney, a movement that has called for the conservatorship to end.