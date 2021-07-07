Britney Spears’ Mom Supports Goal To Hire Own Lawyer & Says Singer Can ‘Care For Her Own Person’

In new court documents, Lynne Spears asked a judge to allow daughter Britney Spears to hire her own private lawyer to finally end her controversial conservatorship.

Britney Spears‘ mom, Lynne Spears, is supporting the pop star in her ongoing conservatorship battle. In court documents filed on July 6 and obtained by HollywoodLife, Lynne, 66, requested that Britney, 39, be allowed to hire her own private lawyer — something she is currently unable to do under her strict conservatorship. Lynne’s lawyer said that the “Toxic” crooner, who is currently seeking to get her own lawyer and end her conservatorship, is “able to care for her person” and has been capable of doing so “for the past many years.”

In the court docs, Lynne’s lawyer noted many of Britney’s accomplishments over the past 13 years under the conservatorship, such as performing in concerts and preparing choreography for her shows, as a means of showing that the superstar can make her own decisions. The lawyer also said that of all of Britney’s demands in her June 23 court hearing, being able to hire her own private lawyer or, as an alternative, have the court appoint a lawyer of Britney’s choosing, should be made priority. Per the docs, Lynne has requested a July 14 hearing to likely hash out her daughter’s ongoing legal debacle.

Lynne’s decision to back her daughter’s wishes comes after she opened up to journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in a July 3 report from The New Yorker about Britney’s conservatorship. “I got mixed feelings about everything,” Lynne told the outlet. “I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry,” she added. The article also claimed that Britney called the emergency line to report herself as a victim of “abuse” in her conservatorship, according to unnamed sourced in Ventura County law enforcement and a close friend of Brit’s.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but on June 23, she spoke in front of a judge and requested that the conservatorship be terminated without her having to be psychologically evaluated. When she addressed the court, Britney compared her father Jamie Spears to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over her. Britney also said during the 30 minute appearance that she wished to “sue” her family and claimed that she was unable to “get married and have a baby” due to the conservatorship.

Britney had previously requested for Jamie to be removed as co-conservator of her estate, even if it remained in place, but a judge denied it. Now, Britney wants to fully end the conservatorship, which includes removing Jodi Montgomery from her post as Britney’s personal conservator. However, Britney hasn’t yet filed the necessary paperwork required to end her conservatorship since she spoke in court. Another hearing in this case is set for mid-July.