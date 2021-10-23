Britney Spears Says It’s ‘Bittersweet’ Seeing Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Grow Up

Britney Spears celebrated a ‘bittersweet’ sentiment about her boys, Sean and Jayden, who the pop singer said were growing up way too fast.

Britney Spears, 39, shared a sweet moment to her Instagram on Friday, celebrating life with her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with an old photo of their younger days. In the photos, Britney was pictured on the beach with her boys, holding them and playing with them in the sand as they enjoyed time by the ocean. “So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever🥺 ???” the pop star asked in the caption. “They will always be MINE 👩‍👦‍👦💋❤️ !!!!!” SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

In the first shot, the Britney is carrying one of her sons while they enjoy their time at the beach. The second photos shows the boys — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43 — running by the water side. In the third photo, the doting mother can be seen in a floral print bikini, olive green cap, and dark sunglasses, tending to one of the boys with a beach towel.

The post of her boys comes after they were recently seen all grown up in a few Instagram shots from Kevin’s friend, Eddie Morales. In the photos, the teens, who mostly stay out of the public eye, smiled for the camera and looked California cool, with Jayden wearing a black hoodie and black, baggy jeans and Sean sporting a black sweatshirt over yellow, acid wash-style jeans. Both teens wore their hair shaggy and free, which perfectly suited their overall aesthetic.

Although Britney has lived in the spotlight since she was a young girl, she’s opted to keep her boys relatively out of it, only sharing photos of them here and there (and at their approval!). Jayden did make headlines, however, back in March 2020 when he spilled some tea about his mom’s personal life in an Instagram live video. The teen revealed how much he disliked his grandfather, Jamie Spears, 68, who served as Britney’s co-conservator for 13 years. Perhaps Jayden felt protective over his mom, who has expressed her discontent with how her father controlled her life and estate since 2009.